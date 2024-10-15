Two men die of electrocution in Chhattisgarh's Korba district

<p>Korba: Two persons died of electrocution when they came in contact with a live wire in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, police said on Tuesday.</p><p>The victims were on the Tapra-Bela village route under the Balco police station limits on Monday night, an official said.</p>.Man electrocuted as vehicle touches power line in UP.<p>He said the men were passing through a narrow street on their two-wheeler when it touched an 11KV powerline hanging on the ground.</p><p>Narayan Kanwar (35) and Tikeshwar Rathiya (32) were returning to their homes in Bela village after fishing, the official said.</p><p>The bodies were handed over to their families after post-mortem, and a case has been registered against unidentified persons, he said.</p>