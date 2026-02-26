<p>Bijapur (Chhattisgarh): Two Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Bijapur district of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/chhattisgarh">Chhattisgarh</a> on Thursday, police said.</p><p>The exchange of fire broke out in a forest along the Indravati river in the morning when a joint team of security forces was out on an anti-Naxalite operation, a senior police official said.</p><p>After guns fell silent, bodies of two Naxalites, clad in uniform, along with a Self-Loading Rifle, an Insas rifle and a 12-bore rifle were recovered from the spot, he said.</p>.Senior Maoist, another cadre in Chhattisgarh express willingness to surrender: Police.<p>Search operation was still underway, he added.</p><p>With this action, at least 25 Maoists have been killed in separate encounters in the state so far this year.</p><p>Earlier, 14 Maoists were gunned down in two encounters on January 3 in the Bastar region, which comprises seven districts, including Bijapur.</p><p>Last year, 285 Maoists were killed in various encounters with security forces in Chhattisgarh.</p><p>The Centre has set a deadline of March 31 this year to eradicate Left-Wing Extremism from the country.</p>