Two Naxalites killed in encounter with security forces in Bijapur

<p>Bijapur: Two Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Friday, police said.</p><p>The gunfight broke out around 11 am in a forest on the tri-junction of Usoor-Basaguda-Pamed villages, where a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxalite operation, Inspector General of Police, Bastar Range, Sundarraj P, told PTI.</p><p>Personnel from the state police's District Reserve Guard (DRG) and CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action — an elite unit of the CRPF) were involved in the operation, he said.</p><p>The official said after the exchange of fire stopped, the bodies of two Naxalites were recovered from the spot along with a self-loading rifle (SLR), barrel grenade launcher shells and locally made weapons.</p><p>A search operation was underway in the area, he added.</p><p>With this, security forces have gunned down 191 Naxalites in separate encounters in the state's Bastar region, comprising seven districts, including Bijapur, police said.</p><p>On October 4, the bodies of 31 Naxalites were recovered following an encounter in a forest along the border of Narayanpur-Dantewada districts in the region.</p>