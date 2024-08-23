Two Naxalites with cumulative bounty of Rs 16 lakh surrender in Chhattisgarh

Sukma: Two Naxalites, allegedly involved in attacks on security personnel, carrying a cumulative bounty of Rs 16 lakh, surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Friday, police said.

The Naxalites turned themselves in before senior officials of the police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), citing disappointment with atrocities committed by senior Maoists and "inhuman" and "hollow" Maoist ideology, an official said.

They said they were also impressed by the state government's Naxal elimination policy and Sukma police's rehabilitation drive "Puna Narkom" (a term coined in the local Gondi dialect, which means New Dawn, New Beginning), he said.