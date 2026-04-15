<p>New Delhi: Vedanta on Wednesday announced Rs 35 lakh compensation and employment support for kin of those killed in a boiler explosion at its power plant in Chhattisgarh, and Rs 15 lakh for the injured.</p>.<p>The explosion occurred on Tuesday afternoon in a steel tube carrying high-pressure steam from the boiler to the turbine at the Vedanta's power plant at Singhitarai village in Chhattisgarh's Sakti district.</p>.<p>The toll in the blast has gone up to 16 with three more workers succumbing to injuries, according to police.</p>.<p>"We stand firmly with the affected families and will provide Rs 35 lakh and employment support to families of the deceased, and Rs 15 lakh to the injured, along with salary continuation until recovery and counselling support," Vedanta said on X.</p>.<p>Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the families of each deceased worker and Rs 50,000 for those injured.</p>.<p>Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal said on X that he was deeply anguished by the extremely tragic accident and added that every person affected is part of his family.</p>.<p>"Your tears are mine, your pain is my own," he said. "In this hour of grief, I stand fully with you. Our complete support and every possible assistance is with you," he added.</p>.<p>Agarwal also said a high-level investigation into this incident has been initiated.</p>.<p>"All necessary procedures will be fully followed. We will leave no stone unturned in getting to the bottom of this matter," he said.</p>.<p>A full investigation is underway and all due processes will be followed. "No stone will be left unturned," he added. </p>