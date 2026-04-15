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Vedanta boiler blast in Chhattisgarh: Company announces Rs 35 lakh ex gratia, jobs for kin of deceased

The toll in the blast has gone up to 16 with three more workers succumbing to injuries, according to police.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 09:47 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 09:47 IST
India NewsChhattisgarhblastvedanta

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