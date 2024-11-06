Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiachhattisgarh

Vice President expresses concern over 'institutionalised' attempts to convert

Speaking at the concluding ceremony of the three-day statehood celebrations, Dhankar also stressed the need to eliminate the Left-Wing Extremism completely.
PTI
Last Updated : 06 November 2024, 16:50 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 November 2024, 16:50 IST
India NewsChhatisgarhJagdeep Dhankar

Follow us on :

Follow Us