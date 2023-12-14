Vishnu Deo Sai govt in Chhattisgarh to hold first cabinet meet, discuss poll promises

Talking to reporters, Sai said, "The cabinet meeting will be held on Thursday. An introductory programme with secretaries of all departments will also be held. Subsequently a press briefing will be done."

Asked about decisions which could be taken on a priority basis in the cabinet, Sai said, "We will discuss it in the cabinet. However, you all know 'Modi ki guarantees', the promises made in our poll manifesto. Discussion will be held on it in the cabinet and priorities will be fixed."

After being elected as the BJP legislature party leader on Sunday, Sai had said sanctioning 18 lakh houses to beneficiaries of the PM Awas Yojana will be the first work to be done in the state.