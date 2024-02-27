The Tuesday Interview | ‘Will transform the region from bloodbath to 'Niyad Nellanar': Chhattisgarh CM

The five districts, namely Sukma, Dantewada, Narayanpur, Bijapur, and Kanker, are the worst affected. These districts lack basic amenities due to Naxal problems. The previous government did precious little to bridge the wide gap, resulting in a trust deficit with the locals. Meanwhile, my government has embarked on an ambitious scheme, Niyad Nellanar (Gond for ‘your good village’), as a confidence-building measure to counter or challenge the Naxal menace. The idea of transformation from bloodbath to Niyad Nellanar could be achieved through the five-pronged approach of development (vikas), trust (vishwas), security (suraksha), justice (nyaya), and service (seva).