<p>Kanker: A woman Naxalite was killed in an encounter with security personnel in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/content/133406">Chhattisgarh</a>'s Kanker district on Monday, police said.</p>.<p>The face-off comes 12 days after the government declared Chhattisgarh free of armed Maoists on March 31.</p>.<p>The exchange of fire took place in a forested area under the Chhote Bethiya police station limits in the morning, when a team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxalite operation, a senior police official said.</p>.Chhattisgarh: Arms, weapon-making equipment seized from Naxal dumps in Gariaband.<p>"So far, the body of a woman Naxalite along with a weapon has been recovered from the spot," he said.</p>.<p>The deceased cadre has been identified as Rupi, a member of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/maoist">Maoists</a>' Partapur area committee, the official said.</p>.<p>The operation was still underway in the area, and further details were awaited, he added. </p>