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Woman Naxalite killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh's Kanker

The deceased cadre has been identified as Rupi, a member of the Maoists' Partapur area committee
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 03:33 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 03:33 IST
India NewsChhattisgarhNaxalite

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