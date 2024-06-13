Woman, teen daughter found hanging in house in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari; suicide suspected

Dhamtari: A 35-year-old woman and her teenaged daughter were found hanging in their house in Dhamtari city in Chhattisgarh, a police official said on Thursday.

The bodies of Khushbu Sharma and her 13-year-old daughter, who are suspected to have committed suicide, were found in the house located in Shiv Chowk under Kotwali police station limits on Wednesday night, the official said.

"As per preliminary information, the woman had divorced her husband six years ago and was staying at her parental home with her daughter. She was working as a teacher in a private school but had lost her job recently after which she went into depression. We believe it is a case of suicide but the exact cause of death will be known from the post mortem report," he said.