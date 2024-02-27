JOIN US
Chhota Rajan gang member held, country-made pistol recovered

The accused, identified as Shyam Tambe alias Savio Rodrigues (42), was nabbed on Monday.
Last Updated 27 February 2024, 14:06 IST

Mumbai: The Mumbai police have arrested a member of the Chhota Rajan gang and recovered from him a country-made pistol and live rounds from Worli here, an official said.

The accused, identified as Shyam Tambe alias Savio Rodrigues (42), was nabbed on Monday, he said.

"The crime branch of the Mumbai police had received specific information that Tambe was coming to Jijamata Nagar area of Worli in central Mumbai.

Accordingly, a trap was laid and he was apprehended," the official said.

They recovered a country-made pistol and three live rounds from his possession, he said.

"A case under the Arms Act was registered at the Worli police station, and the accused was formally placed under arrest," he said.

Tambe was an active member of the Chhota Rajan gang and was accused of several cases, including murder, attempt to murder, robbery, theft, and arms act, at various police stations in Mumbai, he said.

A probe into the case is underway, he said.

