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Chidambaram opposes increasing Lok Sabha seats to 816

He said increasing the Lower House seats will become a "large and unwieldy" gathering with each MP having fewer occasions and less time to speak.
Last Updated : 05 April 2026, 09:35 IST
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Published 05 April 2026, 09:35 IST
India NewsTamil NaduWest BengalIndiaLok SabhaChidambaram

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