<p>New Delhi: Senior Congress MP <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu/dmk-congress-seat-sharing-talks-p-chidambaram-holds-discussion-with-tamil-nadu-cm-stalin-3918454">P Chidambaram</a> on Sunday objected to the proposal to increase Lok Sabha seats from 543 to 816, saying the Lower House will become a "large and unwieldy" gathering with each MP having fewer occasions and less time to speak.</p><p>He also found fault with the proposal to convene Parliament to clear delimitation and early implementation of 33 per cent women’s quota on April 16-18 in the midst of Assembly election campaigning, calling it “mischievous” and “must be opposed”.</p><p>The polling in Tamil Nadu is scheduled on April 23. West Bengal will also vote on April 23 in the first phase and on April 29 in the second phase. </p><p>“Thirty-nine of Tamil Nadu and 28 MPs of West Bengal are in the Opposition benches in the Lok Sabha. They will be fully engaged in their constituencies during April 16-18. If critical Constitution Amendment Bills are brought to discussion and to vote on those dates, how will these 67 MPs in the Lok Sabha participate and vote? I suspect that the design is to exclude these MPs,” he said.</p><p>He asked what is the “tearing hurry” to convene Parliament on April 16 and why cannot Parliament be convened on April 29 when the polling for Assembly elections is over.</p>.Trouble for P Chidambaram: ED files prosecution sanction against former minister in money-laundering case.<p>He said he cannot comment on the substance of the Bills as the drafts have not been in public domain but Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks at an election rally in Kerala gives a hint on what the Bills are likely to contain.</p><p>“The proposal to increase the strength of the Lok Sabha from 548 (current strength 543) to 816 is retrograde and will widen the difference between the more populous States and the Southern States that have stabilised their population," he said.</p><p>"Reservation of one-third of the seats for women in the Lok Sabha can be achieved by reserving one-third of the current strength of seats. A Lok Sabha with 816 members will become a large and unwieldy gathering with each member having fewer occasions and less time to speak. What can an MP say when he/she has an opportunity to speak once in three months and for no more than a few minutes?" he said.</p>