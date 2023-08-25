Chief Justice of India declares Sep 8 as holiday in Supreme Court in view of G20 Summit

'Invoking the provision of sub-rule (3) of Rule 4 of Order II of the Supreme Court Rules, 2013, the Chief Justice of India has declared September 8, 2023 as holiday for the Supreme Court of India and its registry and September 9, 2023 as holiday for the registry of the Supreme Court considering the OM… issued by the Government of India, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions (DoP&T),' read the notification issued by the apex court.