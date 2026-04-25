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Chief Justice of India Surya Kant bats for utilising experience of former judges in ADR

The CJI said the experience of former judges is a valuable national resource that should not go untapped after retirement.
Last Updated : 25 April 2026, 14:30 IST
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Published 25 April 2026, 14:30 IST
India NewsIndiaChief Justice of IndiaRajasthan

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