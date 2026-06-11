Chief Ministers of all 28 states participate in NITI Aayog governing council meet for the first time

<p>New Delhi: For the first time since its inception in 2015 Chief Ministers of all 28 states participated in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/semiconductor-market-is-projected-to-reach-around-200-billion-by-2035-niti-aayog-4020748">NITI Aayog</a>’s governing council meeting, which was chaired by Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/india-continues-to-move-forward-on-its-growth-trajectory-amid-global-uncertainty-pm-modi-4035297">Narendra Modi</a> on Thursday.</p><p>Lieutenant governors and administrators of union territories (UTs) also attended the day-long meeting held at Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre in the national capital.</p><p>Speaking at the 11th edition of the annual meeting, the prime minister asked states to work together to accelerate India’s development journey. “The collective efforts of the Centre and States will play a pivotal role in realising our shared vision of Viksit Bharat,” Modi said in a post on X.</p>.<p>The Prime Minister highlighted the need for coordinated efforts to address emerging social challenges such as drug abuse and cyber fraud through preventive measures, awareness campaigns and effective governance.</p><p>He also drew attention to concerns arising from El Niño conditions and appealed to states to promote water conservation and encourage natural and organic farming practices, as per an official statement released after the meeting.</p><p>The deliberations at the meeting focused on the theme “Inclusive Human Development for Viksit Bharat @2047”.</p><p>Briefing media NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Ashok Kumar Lahiri said the Prime Minister Modi and some chief ministers outlined medium and short-term goals for Viksit Bharat.</p>.‘Semiconductor market is projected to reach around $200 billion by 2035’: NITI Aayog .<p>“Viksit Bharat is not a distant goal of only 2047. Viksit Bharat means we have to implement a few things and achieve a few goals by such and such date,” Lahiri said.</p><p>“Viksit Bharat is not just a dream. It’s actionable points on various fronts,” he added.</p><p>During the meeting the Prime Minister also spoke about the global uncertainties. However, he claimed that India continues to move forward on its growth trajectory with confidence.</p><p>Referring to India’s recently concluded trade agreements with several countries, Modi asked states to create opportunities for youth and MSMEs and to equip stakeholders to effectively leverage the benefits arising from these agreements. He also urged States to actively attract investments from partner countries.</p>