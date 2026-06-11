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Chief Ministers of all 28 states participate in NITI Aayog governing council meet for the first time

"The collective efforts of the Centre and States will play a pivotal role in realising our shared vision of Viksit Bharat," PM Modi said.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 16:03 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 16:03 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiNew DelhiNITI Aayog

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