Children of void, voidable marriage entitled for valid share in property: SC

"In the present case, the claim as a coparcenary is unacceptable for want of evidence on the factum of the marriage of Muthusamy Gounder with Appellant No 2 and Respondent No 2 (two other women); the courts below ought to have considered the relief from admitted circumstances on record," the bench said.

The court set aside the judgments by the Madras High Court.

It allowed a preliminary decree of partition for the plaint schedule properties, and allotted equal share to children in the notionally partitioned share of Muthusamy Gounder.

Muthuswamy, who died in 1982, was claimed to have married thrice.

The trial court as well as the High Court had rejected the suit filed by sons of other women for partition of suit property.

Having gone through the evidence adduced by the appellants, the bench said once the common ancestor has admittedly considered the children born of void and voidable marriage as his legitimate children, then such children would be entitled to the same share as the successors in the property of the common ancestor as that of children born out of a valid marriage.