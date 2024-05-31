China deploys J-20 stealth fighters near Indian border close to Sikkim

Located at an altitude of over 12,000 feet, Shigatse, the second largest city in Tibet, has a dual-use airport. The communist country is improving the road and railway networks in eastern Tibet for connecting areas close to India and Bhutan borders to the air base.

The Indian Air Force and the Defence Ministry have not made any comments, but sources said the stealth fighters might be there for high-altitude training exercises. There have been no words from the Chinese government as well.

China’s state control Global Times has published a report quoting a J-20 test pilot who said the fighter had received constant upgrades and an advanced version of the combat jet would make its debut soon. The report doesn’t mention J-20’s presence at Shigatse.

"The J-20 is constantly improving, keeping pace with the times, and continuously perfecting its mission system to achieve its expected combat objectives," Li Gang, the test pilot in the J-20's maiden flight, said in an interview to China Central Television, which has been quoted by Global Times.

Shigatse is the air-base closest to Doklam plateau and the trijunction between India, Bhutan and China, where Indian Army and People’s Liberation Army had a 73 day face-off in 2017.

The deployment of the J-20 shows the PLA Air Force’s ability to operate from the harsh environment of ultra-high altitude Tibetan air bases.

India’s most advanced fighter aircraft are two squadrons of Rafale jets based in Ambala in the west and Hasimara in the eastern sectors. Eight of these French origin fighter jets are now in the USA to participate in Exercise Red Flag.

The communist country has multiple dual-use air bases in Tibet, but a rarefied atmosphere is a challenge for combat aircraft as they can’t operate in full thrust.

Several J-20 fighters had landed in the Hotan air base in Tibet in August 2020, less than two months after the Galwan clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers on June 15, 2020.