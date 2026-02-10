<p>China and India should see each other as partners, not as competitors, and properly manage their differences, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday, after Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu and India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met in New Delhi.</p>.Indian goods to gain edge over China, others in US market after tariff cut to 18%: Piyush Goyal.<p>Ma is the latest in a line of senior Chinese officials who have visited India to further improve bilateral relations since the two countries' leaders met in China last year to reset ties previously ruptured by a border clash in 2020.</p>