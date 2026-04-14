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China says policy to improve relations with India remains unchanged

India on Sunday categorically rejected China's efforts to assign 'fictitious names' to Indian territory.
Last Updated : 14 April 2026, 10:39 IST
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Published 14 April 2026, 10:39 IST
India NewsWorld newsChinaArunachal Pradesh

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