China think tank criticises India for presiding over ‘sabotaged’ G20

A Chinese think tank affiliated with the country’s top spy agency published a strongly worded criticism of India hours before Group of 20 leaders met in New Delhi, accusing the summit host of pushing its own agenda and causing disagreement.

The commentary lamented that India held prior G20 sessions in Arunachal Pradesh, which China has claimed as part of its "standard map". The move has “sabotaged the atmosphere for cooperation at the G20,” the China Institute of Contemporary International Relations said on its official WeChat account on Saturday.

The post reveals a possible explanation for President Xi Jinping’s decision to stay away from the summit hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Foreign Ministry declined to explain the absence. Premier Li Qiang is representing China instead.