Chinese visa 'scam': Delhi court summons Karti Chidambaram, others following ED charge sheet

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday summoned Congress MP Karti Chidambaram and others in a money laundering case linked to an alleged Chinese visa scam.

Special Judge M K Nagpal summoned the accused while taking cognisance of a charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The judge directed Karti Chidambaram, his former chartered accountant S Bhaskararaman and six others, including representatives of a few companies, to appear before the court on April 5.

The accused also include Padam Dugar, Vikas Makharia, Mansoor Siddiqi, Dugar Housing Ltd, Advantage Strategic Consulting Pvt Ltd and Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd.