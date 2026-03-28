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Chinese visa 'scam': Delhi HC shuts Karti Chidambaram's plea as 'infructuous'

The ED opposed the plea and said the trials in the scheduled offence and the money laundering case were continuing independently.
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 11:57 IST
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Published 28 March 2026, 11:57 IST
India NewsDelhi High CourtMoney LaunderingKarti ChidambaramChinese

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