Chiranjeevi shoves away selfie-seeking fan at airport in video

New Delhi: Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi is being criticised by a section of social media users after a video, showing the actor shoving aside a selfie-seeking fan at an airport, went viral.

The undated video, which has been shared by many users on microblogging site X, showed the actor and his wife Surekha Konidela exiting an elevator along with their security.

The fan, dressed in the uniform of a domestic airline, tried to click a selfie with Chiranjeevi but the actor walked on.