Chiranjeevi, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan congratulate Modi for third consecutive term as PM

New Delhi: Film stars Chiranjeevi, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, Kamal Haasan and Paresh Rawal on Monday congratulated Narendra Modi for taking oath as the Prime Minister for the third consecutive term.

Modi, 73, was sworn in as the PM for the third time in a row at a grand ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday evening.

He became only the second prime minister after Jawaharlal Nehru to secure a third consecutive term.

Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi, who was named a Padma Vibushan recipient earlier this year, extended his wishes to the prime minister on X.