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CIC pulls up CIMFR over delayed contractor payment, RTI lapses

Information Commissioner said the case reflected a “complete breakdown in institutional discipline, record management and administrative responsibility.”
Last Updated : 02 July 2026, 05:44 IST
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Published 02 July 2026, 05:44 IST
India NewsIndian Politics

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