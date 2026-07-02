CIC pulls up CIMFR over delayed contractor payment, RTI lapses

<p>New Delhi: Dhanbad-based CSIR-Central Institute of Mining and Fuel Research (CIMFR) has drawn the ire of the Central Information Commission (CIC) after the Dhanbad-based organisation left a contractor in a whirlpool of “administrative indifference and bureaucratic apathy” while he used RTI to find out where his payment has been stuck for past two years.</p><p>Information Commissioner PR Ramesh said the case reflected a “complete breakdown in institutional discipline, record management and administrative responsibility” while insisting that a “delayed payment affects the livelihood” of the vendor, disrupts business operations and reflects “poorly on the fairness and credibility expected of a public authority”.</p>.'Complete breakdown in institutional discipline': CIC pulls up CSIR-CIMFR over payment delay, RTI lapses. <p>With Information Officers in the institute shifting blame to others over who hold the information sought by the contractor, he said, “intervention at the highest level of the institution has become necessary to restore administrative discipline and ensure compliance with statutory obligations.”</p><p>The order said the contradictory stands taken by officials over the custody of records “reveal a disturbing state of administrative confusion and lack of accountability within the Public Authority”, as the contractor was compelled to pursue both the pending payment and the reasons for such delay through repeated efforts, including recourse to the RTI mechanism.</p><p>The order said the handling of the RTI application at the institute reflected a “lackadaisical approach” towards RTI matters. Non-furnishing of the records would only frustrate appellant's effort to seek judicial remedy and amounts to denial of meaningful access to justice, it said.</p><p>The observations came in the order on an appeal filed by Suman Kumar Dey, the contractor, after his RTI plea did not elicit adequate response from the institute on his query on his pending payments. While the then Chief Public Information Officer Rakesh Kumar claimed that he did not get information from two officers concerned, the latter said they were not its custodians.</p><p>“A situation where the CPIO identifies officers as holders of information, such officers ignore the directions of the Commission, fail to attend proceedings, and later deny custody of records altogether, cannot be countenanced in law,” the order said.</p><p>“Public authorities exist to serve citizens and not to subject them to prolonged hardship through administrative indifference and bureaucratic apathy. A vendor who has rendered services to the organisation ought not to be compelled to spend years seeking what is legitimately due,” it said.</p>