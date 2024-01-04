CID probe reveals third 'dunki' flight from Dubai to Nicaragua

While CID (Crime and Railways) was probing illegal emigrations into the United States, it found proof of another airplane having taken off from Dubai to Nicaragua on December 6, taking the total number of such 'dunki' flights to three, The Times of India reported.

A senior officer from CID said told the publication, "During the investigation, we came to know that about two more flights that flew with Indians including Gujaratis before France grounded a flight on December 21. We have confirmed that a flight flew to Nicaragua rom Dubai on December 6."

French officials did not allow a flight with 303 passengers (96 of them from Gujarat) to takeoff, on December 21 from Vatry airport, after a tip-off on alleged human trafficking.