<p>Mumbai: Hours after a video of Bhojpuri singer-actor Pawan Singh touching Haryanvi singer-actress Anjali Raghav inappropriately went viral, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) has urged the National Commission for Women (NCW) to take cognizance of the issue.</p><p>"The industry must remain a safe and respectful place for every artist and worker. AICWA will continue to stand firmly against any form of harassment or exploitation," the AICWA said. </p><p>"Recently, a disturbing incident surfaced through a video from a show featuring actress Anjali Raghav and Bhojpuri actor Pawan Singh. In the video, Anjali Raghav has openly stated that she was touched without her consent during the event. She further clarified on her social media that she felt uncomfortable and disrespected, and that such behavior happened without her permission. She also announced that she would never work in the Bhojpuri film industry again," the apex body of the industry said. </p><p>The AICWA pointed out that such incidents like this are not uncommon in the film industry, but very few voices are raised against such misconduct. </p><p>"We commend Anjali Raghav for her courage to speak up. We firmly stand with Anjali Raghav and extend full support to her in whatever legal or professional steps she chooses to take against Pawan Singh," it said.</p><p>The AICWA also urged the NCW to take immediate cognizance of this matter since the issue has come before the entire nation. </p><p>"Such incidents not only disrespect women but also tarnish the image of the Indian film industry," it said.</p>