Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Cine industry asks NCW to take action against Pawan Singh for 'inappropriately touching' Anjali Raghav

'The industry must remain a safe and respectful place for every artist and worker. AICWA will continue to stand firmly against any form of harassment or exploitation,' the AICWA said.
Last Updated : 31 August 2025, 18:18 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 August 2025, 18:18 IST
India News

Follow us on :

Follow Us