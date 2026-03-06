Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

CISF to oversee security of sea ports across country: Amit Shah

Shah announced that the CISF has been designated as the nodal agency for drone security and said that the Ministry of Home Affairs has decided to create a new vertical for this purpose.
Last Updated : 06 March 2026, 12:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 March 2026, 12:45 IST
India NewsAmit ShahIndian PoliticsCISF

Follow us on :

Follow Us