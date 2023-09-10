Citing G20 Delhi Declaration, Congress accuses BJP of unleashing 'systematic polarisation campaigns' at home

"Here’s yet another example of the staggering hypocrisy of the self-styled Vishwaguru. At the global level, in the G20 declaration para 78, he commits to respecting religious and cultural diversity and promoting dialogue and tolerance. At home in India, he refuses to act on ethnic violence in Manipur nor has he visited the state."

"He remains silent on hate speech, lynchings, targeted killings, and attacks on holy places," Ramesh said.