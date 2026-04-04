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'Citizens of State can't be discriminated in matters of development, governance': Justice Nagarathna

She said, federalism ensures that governance is not a matter of unilateral command, but of negotiation and coordination.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 14:34 IST
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Published 04 April 2026, 14:34 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtSupreme Court.federalism

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