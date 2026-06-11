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‘Citizenship cannot be put at risk’: Owaisi urges EC to accept PAN, driving license for voter verification

Owaisi also expressed concern over the possible implications for citizenship status if names were excluded during the verification process.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 12:54 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 12:54 IST
India NewsHyderabadAssamIndia PoliticsAsaduddin OwaisiNRCspecial intensive revision

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