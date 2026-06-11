‘Citizenship cannot be put at risk’: Owaisi urges EC to accept PAN, driving license for voter verification

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/aimim">AIMIM</a> chief and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/hyderabad">Hyderabad</a> MP <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/asaduddin-owaisi">Asaduddin Owaisi</a> has urged the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/election-commission">Election Commission</a> to accept documents such as <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pan-card">PAN cards</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/driving-license">driving licenses </a>for voter verification during the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/special-intensive-revision">Special Intensive Revision (SIR)</a> process, raising concerns that many genuine voters could otherwise face difficulties.</p>.<p>Addressing reporters, Owaisi said the verification exercise should not create unnecessary hurdles for citizens and questioned why commonly used identity documents were not being accepted.</p>.<p>“We are not trying to scare anyone. It is our responsibility to make people aware so they can prepare themselves properly,” Owaisi said.</p>.<p>Drawing parallels with the NRC exercise in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/assam">Assam</a>, the AIMIM leader claimed that a large number of people had faced uncertainty despite living in the country for years.</p>.<p>“Out of nearly 19 lakh people left out during the NRC process in Assam, only around two lakh were <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/muslims">Muslims</a>. The remaining were from other communities. Yet Muslims were told to approach Foreigners’ Tribunals while non-Muslims were assured citizenship. If this is not discrimination, then what is?” he asked.</p>.Asaduddin Owaisi slams Bengal govt drive to delete ration cards based on SIR-linked verification.<p>Owaisi also expressed concern over the possible implications for citizenship status if names were excluded during the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/verification">verification process</a>.</p>.<p>“It is not just about losing voting rights. Your citizenship itself can come under question,” he said.</p>.<p>Referring to Supreme Court directions linked to electoral rolls, Owaisi said names removed from the register could eventually be forwarded to authorities under the Ministry of Home Affairs for further scrutiny.</p>.<p>“The issue of citizenship becomes a matter of life and death for many people,” he added.</p>