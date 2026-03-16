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City gas firms offers incentives to push piped cooking gas

Consumers willing to shift to commercial PNG connections can contact CGD companies through e-mail, customer portals, letters or call centres, she said.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 16:55 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 16:55 IST
cooking gas pricepiped natural gasInida Newspiped gas

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