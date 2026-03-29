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Civil aviation ministry looks at multiple options to minimise West Asia crisis impact on airlines

Indian airlines' operational costs are spiralling due to surging oil prices and airspace curbs in the wake of West Asia turmoil, involving the US, Israel and Iran, which began on February 28.
Last Updated : 29 March 2026, 10:42 IST
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Published 29 March 2026, 10:42 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsAviationWest Asia

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