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Civil remedy no absolue bar to initiate criminal proceedings: SC

In a recent judgment, the court allowed an NRI from Canada, Accamma Sam Jacob against the Karnataka High Court's order of September 28, 2016 which quashed complaints against accused persons.
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 16:21 IST
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Published 19 April 2026, 16:21 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtCriminal proceedings

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