Civil society groups launch month-long campaign to promote communal harmony

"Jana Gana Mana Abhiyaan is rooted in our conviction that the present plan of organized communal frenzy must not be allowed to overshadow our civilizational heritage of co-living and the constitutional design of our democratic, secular republic. We believe that an overwhelming silent majority of Indians desire peaceful and harmonious co-living but in the present climate they are denied an opportunity to express their convictions. Hence, in this critical year for our nation's destiny, this campaign attempts to connect all such citizens so that the public sphere can be reclaimed," they said.