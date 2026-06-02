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CJI administers oath of office to 5 newly appointed judges of Supreme Court

With this, the court’s working strength has risen to 37, (including the CJI) as against the sanctioned strength of 38, leaving one vacancy.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 06:23 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 06:23 IST
India NewsCJISupreme Court

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