CJI administers oath of office to 5 newly appointed judges of Supreme Court

<p>New Delhi: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Tuesday administered the oath of office to five newly appointed judges of the Supreme Court.</p><p>In a ceremony, newly appointed judges Justice Sheel Nagu, Justice Shree Chandrashekhar, Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva, Justice Arun Palli, and senior advocate V Mohana were sworn in as judges of the Supreme Court.</p><p>With this, the court’s working strength has risen to 37, (including the CJI) as against the sanctioned strength of 38, leaving one vacancy.</p><p>Earlier on May 27, the Supreme Court Collegium recommended the elevation of the four HC Chief Justices, and senior advocate V Mohana to the top court.</p><p>It had, in its meeting held on May 22 and 27, approved the elevation of five persons as judges of the Supreme Court, including four sitting Chief Justices of High Courts.</p>.Accused cannot be denied chargesheet documents even under Official Secrets Act, Supreme Court rules.<p>The recommendation of the apex court Collegium was made at the meetings held on May 22 and 27.</p>.<p>It is to be noted that after August 2021, no woman judge has been appointed to the Supreme Court.</p><p>Recently, the strength of the Supreme Court was increased to 38 judges (including the CJI), raising the strength by four.</p>