CJI Chandrachud emphasizes on strengthening infra in courts to deal with pendency in cases

Chandigarh: Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Saturday emphasised on strengthening infrastructure in the courts to deal with pendency in cases even as he said different mediums like the Lok Adalats were being adopted to reduce the number of court cases.

He said modern technology like Artificial Intelligence was being used to translate the court verdicts in regional languages for the convenience of people.

The Chief Justice of India (CJI) was speaking to reporters on the sideline of the 37th convocation of the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) here.

Replying to a question on pendency of cases, CJI Chandrachud said like in hospitals, people have faith in the courts which is also one of the reasons for the increase in number of cases.