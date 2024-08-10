CJI Chandrachud underscores need for empathy among doctors, recalls scene from 'Munna Bhai MBBS'

Chandigarh: Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Saturday underscored the need for empathy and compassion among young doctors for their patients as he cited a scene from the famous movie 'Munna Bhai MBBS', saying the ultimate aim of medicine is to uplift the humanity.

The CJI also said India is one of the pioneers in innovation but its fruits are limited to a very few as he urged doctors to make advancements in the health sector accessible to everyone.

He was addressing a gathering of young doctors at the 37th convocation of the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) here.