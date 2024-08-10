CJI Chandrachud welcomes use of AI in mundane works for legal profession

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Saturday said the use of technology is intrinsically linked to the values of transparency, democracy, and equitable access to justice, which lie at the cornerstone of our republic, as he also emphasised the use of artificial intelligence in mundane works for legal profession.

"Many may not realise that technology being a tool to access justice is not just a modern convenience or a trendy topic – it is deeply intertwined with the very foundations of our republic. Not only does the use of technology make our courts more accountable and responsive, but it also brings people closer to the courtroom," he said.

He said the transition to artificial intelligence will mirror the earlier embrace of technology by lawyers and will augment efficiency, without impacting the foundational skills of our profession.

The CJI said the advancements have freed younger lawyers from hours of mundane tasks, allowing them to focus on honing essential skills like rigorous legal analysis, persuasive writing, and thoughtful problem-solving.