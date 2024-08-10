CJI Chandrachud welcomes use of AI in mundane works for legal profession

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Saturday said the use of technology is intrinsically linked to the values of transparency, democracy, and equitable access to justice, which lie at the cornerstone of our republic, as he also emphasised the use of artificial intelligence in mundane works for legal profession.
"Many may not realise that technology being a tool to access justice is not just a modern convenience or a trendy topic – it is deeply intertwined with the very foundations of our republic. Not only does the use of technology make our courts more accountable and responsive, but it also brings people closer to the courtroom," he said.
He said the transition to artificial intelligence will mirror the earlier embrace of technology by lawyers and will augment efficiency, without impacting the foundational skills of our profession.
The CJI said the advancements have freed younger lawyers from hours of mundane tasks, allowing them to focus on honing essential skills like rigorous legal analysis, persuasive writing, and thoughtful problem-solving.
Speaking ar a national conference on the Landscape of Technology in Courts in India and the Way Forward at the Chandigarh Judicial Academy, the CJI said we must welcome Artificial Intelligence for tasks that can be automated, we must ensure it doesn't encroach upon creative processes that are inherently human.
"In fact, I believe that Artificial Intelligence can never supplant these uniquely human endeavours. It can augment, but never replace, the innovative spark, emotional intelligence, and nuanced judgment that define our humanity," he said.
The CJI said sophisticated legal argumentation continued to remain in the exclusive realm of human lawyers. However, several routine tasks such as case law research, filing of pleadings, reviewing contracts, and conducting due diligence can deeply benefit from artificial intelligence and automation.
He said someone shared a thought-provoking quote that resonated with him: “I want artificial intelligence to do my dishes and laundry so that I can do my art and writing, and not for artificial intelligence to do my art and writing so that I can do my dishes and laundry”.
He referred to a quintessential example of technology augmenting transparency in the judicial system by the live streaming of cases and the facility of hybrid hearings.
"Virtual hearings are no longer an exception, born out of necessity, but are a normative practice in judicial fora across the country – from the apex court to our tribunals. Over the last four years, the Supreme Court has heard over eight lakh cases through video conferencing or the hybrid-hearing facility," he said.
This increased openness holds judges accountable for words, actions, and demeanour, he said, adding in many ways, by embracing technology, we have transformed the theoretical 'open court' system into a practical reality.
The CJI pointed out with the use of artificial intelligence, the Supreme Court put out transcript of arguments in Constitution bench matters, which helped in drafting the judgements and the future generations to better contextualise the landmark decisions.
With the help of an artificial intelligence software called Supreme Court Vidhik Anuvaad Software or SUVAS, the Supreme Court is actively translating its judgements and orders into regional languages. We are working hard to expand this initiative and translate the judgements of the Supreme Court in all scheduled languages, he said.