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CJI sets up high-powered panel to modernise judicial infrastructure

The purpose of the Committee is to ensure a unified infrastructural ecosystem on a pan-India basis, the statement added.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 13:44 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 10:53 IST
India NewsCJIJudiciaryjustice surya kant

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