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CJI stresses on convergence of legal aid, welfare schemes to ensure last-mile delivery of justice

The CJI also acknowledged the role of para-legal volunteers in delivering legal services at the grassroots level and called for strengthening their recruitment.
Last Updated : 09 May 2026, 13:38 IST
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Published 09 May 2026, 13:38 IST
India NewsCJISupreme CourtMeghalaya

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