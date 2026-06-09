CJI Surya Kant bats for mediation, says arbitration facing procedural hurdles

<p>New Delhi: Chief Justice of India <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/justice-surya-kant">Surya Kant</a> has emphasised at the growing importance of mediation in commercial dispute resolution, stating that it has evolved from being a mere alternative to a vital mechanism for achieving quick, amicable, and lasting solutions.</p><p>Speaking at the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom on the topic “Mediation, Arbitration and the Courts: Converging Trends in the Indian and English Approaches in Commercial Dispute Resolution,” the CJI flagged procedural delays and complexities plaguing international arbitration.</p>.Judicial strength lies in accountability, not infallibility: CJI Surya Kant.<p>CJI Kant noted that while arbitration was intended as a faster alternative to litigation, it has “over time become complex, costly and time-consuming” due to excessive judicial interference, delays in arbitrator appointments, and enforcement hurdles.</p><p>“The primary question for a modern corporation should no longer be where to litigate, but rather how to resolve,” he said, urging a shift in mindset among global firms and legal systems.</p><p>Describing mediation as a “restorative process” that preserves commercial relationships and reduces adversarial hostility, the CJI highlighted India’s Mediation Act, 2023, as a significant step towards institutionalising the process. </p><p>He stressed that courts must actively promote mediation and act as facilitators of settlement rather than mere adjudicators.</p><p>The CJI pointed to the emergence of a “multi-door courthouse” model in both India and the UK, where litigation, arbitration, and mediation complement one another. </p><p>He referred to the UK’s Civil Procedure Rules and India’s Commercial Courts Act as examples of integrating mediation into the dispute resolution framework.</p><p>Calling for early identification of mediation-suited cases, better training for mediators, and greater awareness among lawyers, CJI Kant advised corporations to include mediation clauses in contracts for certainty and speed amid rising global trade.</p><p>“Prolonged disputes drain resources and damage reputations. Mediation offers finality with dignity,” he said.</p><p>The lecture was attended by UK Supreme Court President Lord Robert Reed and other senior judges and legal professionals. CJI Surya Kant is on an official visit to the United Kingdom.</p>