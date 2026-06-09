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CJI Surya Kant bats for mediation, says arbitration facing procedural hurdles

Speaking at the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom, the CJI flagged procedural delays and complexities plaguing international arbitration.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 14:55 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 09:45 IST
India NewsCJIChief Justice of IndiaSupreme CourtMediationjustice surya kant

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