Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

CJI Surya Kant calls on High Court collegiums to consider female lawyers of Supreme Court for judgeship

Addressing an event, the CJI underlined that members of the Bar must acknowledge and accept a simple reality: women members are not seeking concessions.
Last Updated : 08 March 2026, 12:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 March 2026, 12:32 IST
India NewsCJISupreme CourtHigh Court

Follow us on :

Follow Us