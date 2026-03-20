Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

CJI Surya Kant recuses from hearing on EC appointments law

The CJI said it would be appropriate for the case to be heard by a bench where no judge is in line to become the chief justice.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 11:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 March 2026, 11:41 IST
India NewsCJISupreme CourtElection Commission

Follow us on :

Follow Us