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CJI Surya Kant sets up high-powered panel for judicial infrastructure overhaul

The CJI announced the constitution of the Judicial Infrastructure Advisory Committee to address infrastructural deficiencies in courts through substantial financial support from the government.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 10:53 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 10:53 IST
India NewsCJIJudiciaryjustice surya kant

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