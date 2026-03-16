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CJI Surya Kant suggests doing away with uniforms for judges, advocates in family courts

The CJI suggested that the presiding judges and advocates in family courts should not come in uniforms.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 16:51 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 16:51 IST
India NewsIndiaChief Justice of IndiaSupreme Court

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