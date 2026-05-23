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CJI Surya Kant urges students to remain humble, retain ethical values in evolving digital era

While acknowledging the opportunities created by digital advancement, he also cautioned against emerging ethical challenges in the rapidly evolving digital era.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 16:53 IST
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Published 23 May 2026, 16:53 IST
India NewsCJIstudents

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