<p>Bathinda: Chief Justice of India<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/surya%20kant"> Surya Kant </a>on Saturday emphasised the importance of constitutional values, ethical conduct, integrity, and compassion in today's rapidly evolving technological world.</p>.<p>In his virtual address during the 11th convocation of the Central University of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/punjab">Punjab</a>, CJI Kant encouraged graduates to uphold kindness, empathy, and human values while contributing meaningfully towards building an inclusive and progressive society.</p>.<p>While acknowledging the opportunities created by digital advancement, he also cautioned against emerging ethical challenges in the rapidly evolving digital era.</p>.Unemployed 'youngsters like cockroaches', become media or activists & attack system: CJI Surya Kant .<p>Urging students to remain humble and socially responsible, he stated that a degree marks the beginning of greater responsibilities towards society and the nation.</p>.<p>During the event, the CJI also virtually inaugurated the university library building, constructed over a built-up area of 31,410 sq ft at an estimated cost of Rs 14.40 crore, further strengthening the university's academic and research infrastructure.</p>.<p>IIT Ropar Director Rajeev Ahuja appreciated the steady progress of Central University of Punjab, praised its strong research culture and encouraged students to embrace innovation, research, and lifelong learning in today's rapidly evolving technological world.</p>.<p>Advising students to avoid shortcuts in life, he encouraged them to work hard, enhance their knowledge, become innovators and job creators, and contribute towards the vision of 'Viksit Bharat' through dedication and teamwork.</p>.<p>During the ceremony, the CU of Punjab conferred 981 postgraduate degrees and 92 PhD degrees upon students from across India and abroad. The university also honoured 44 meritorious students with gold medals for their outstanding academic performance.</p>.<p>Women students constituted 52.1 per cent of the postgraduate degree recipients and 61.36 per cent of the gold medal awardees. </p>