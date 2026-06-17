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CJI takes strong note of allegation about case file being misplaced by SC registry

The issue came to light when an advocate mentioned the matter before a bench comprising the CJI and Justice V Mohana.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 11:06 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 11:06 IST
India NewsCJISupreme Court

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