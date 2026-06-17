CJI takes strong note of allegation about case file being misplaced by SC registry

<p>New Delhi: Taking strong note of an allegation that a case file was purportedly misplaced by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> registry, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on Wednesday said he would look into the issue.</p>.<p>The issue came to light when an advocate mentioned the matter before a bench comprising the CJI and Justice V Mohana.</p>.<p>The advocate said a petition was filed earlier this month but it has not been listed for hearing yet.</p>.<p>The lawyer said they wrote to the registrar about it but the case has not been listed before the court as the file appeared to have been misplaced by the registry.</p>.<p>Citing urgency in the matter, she urged the bench that the plea be listed for hearing.</p>.CJI Surya Kant bats for mediation, says arbitration facing procedural hurdles.<p>"It is a serious matter if the registry has misplaced the file. If our registry is misplacing the files in urgent matters, then do you think that I will only direct for listing? I must do something more," the CJI said.</p>.<p>He told the advocate to give the details.</p>.<p>"I would like to look into this inefficiency and find out what is the reason behind it," the CJI observed.</p>.<p>"Ask your AOR (advocate-on-record) to give a compliant to me during the day itself. I am very much available," the CJI said.</p>.<p>In May, a CJI-led bench had lashed out at the apex court registry, terming its conduct "nasty" and saying its officials think they were acting as "super Chief Justice of India".</p>.<p>The bench had made the observation while hearing a bail plea filed by an accused in an alleged investment fraud.</p>