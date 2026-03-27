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CJI writes to High Courts for expeditious filling of vacant posts, prioritising elevation of women judges

According to sources, the CJI wrote to chief justices of 25 high courts last week and highlighted the vacancies of judges in higher judiciary and increase the representation of women in the benches.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 11:44 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 11:44 IST
India NewsCJIHigh Court

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