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CJP protest day 11: Dipke claims police blocking entry; Wangchuk's health deteriorates on fast

Activist Sonam Wangchuk's health condition deteriorated, with his blood sugar levels dipping on the third day of his hunger strike at the protest venue.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 09:51 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 09:51 IST
protestNEETSonam WangchukNEET exam failureCockroach Janta Party

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